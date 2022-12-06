Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 9 Recap: Fear No More The Heat Of The Sun

Though their beliefs were rubbish, it turns out the knights had a central role in maintaining peace across the solar system. Without them, a solar war breaks out. Factions from Mars to Jupiter believe that, without the Knights of the Sun, nothing can stop them from ruling the solar system. They begin slaughtering each other to gain control of the scepter. Due to the war, their primitive societies all make massive technological leaps forward, allowing them to commit ever more gruesome war crimes.

With Earth caught in the crossfire, Morty suggests jumping to a new reality, but Rick says he's still trying to be committed to something for a change. So instead, Morty decides to round up the knights again to restore peace in the solar system.

Speaking of Rick, it seems as though he's continuing to work on himself. His desire to change, which has been a major focus this season, especially in last week's excellent "Analyze Piss," is again at the forefront here. Throughout the episode, he lets Morty make his own choices, dumb as they may be, and apologizes for becoming the kind of person Morty would resent enough to rebel against. Morty is convinced that Rick's new attitude is a way to torment him for screwing things up (even asking Rick whether they're doing another "Vat of Acid Episode," which is incredible foreshadowing), but Rick assures him, "You can trust me when I say I'm just trying to do right by you."

Morty and Rick track down the knights to their heroin den, and Morty offers to reband them and accept the title of king. But he's still not willing to part with his penis, so Rick offers to help by giving him a fake member with multiple failsafes.