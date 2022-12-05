Zero Day - What We Know So Far

Robert De Niro's filmography is the stuff of legend, but it's been rare to see the actor pop up in a TV property. Even as the Golden Age of TV has swarmed the world, De Niro has mostly cold-shouldered television. That's about to change as the "Taxi Driver" star is set to appear in a Netflix miniseries titled "Zero Day."

De Niro's filmography is not entirely devoid of television as he did earn Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries and outstanding television movie for starring in and helping to produce 2017's "Wizard of Lies," in which the actor portrayed the infamous Bernie Madoff. As a producer, De Niro has also dabbled in television, having produced shows like 2019's "When They See Us" and 2012's "NYC 22," via IMDb.

De Niro, as of late, is just as inclined to appear in an acclaimed movie like "Joker" as he is to star in a VOD action flick like the upcoming "Savage Salvation," but fans can rest easy as the veteran actor is not only starring in "Zero Day" but is also among the show's executive producers, per Variety. So what has drawn De Niro to television after all these years, and what else do we currently know about this project?