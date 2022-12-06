How Producer Roy Conli's Background In Environmental Documentaries Impacted His Work In Strange World - Exclusive

Conli explains that even before his eventual pivot into environmental documentaries, these sorts of issues have always been on his mind. "I've always been very interested in ecology," Conli explains, "and [in] social responsibility, in terms of how we treat our planet."

He explains that he was "invited to come down and help pulling 'Born in China' together" after "Big Hero 6" — before he'd started building his documentary experience. Those environmental interests meant that the centrality of the environmental focus in the "Strange World" project interested him from the get-go. It's that very baked-in commitment that helped him decide to board the project. "If anything," he notes, the environmental focus "was [director] Don [Hall]'s conception of this project."

"When I came to it and he pitched it to me, I was so impressed with where he had gone in terms of wanting to tell a story about what we leave to our next generation," Conli elaborates. In "Strange World," it's a focus that resonated immediately.

"That's such an incredible and important message right now for the world," Conli notes, "because I think we do have a responsibility to leave this planet in a better state." It's an ethos that permeates the final take-home of "Strange World," and Conli gravitated towards the message specifically because of its potential impact.

"If we all thought that way, we could actually help the next generation, and they'll help the next generation, and we'll continue on," he notes. "It definitely is something that has always been top of mind in my life," and it was key to his involvement in the new Disney project.

