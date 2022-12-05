The Good Doctor Fans Aren't Happy About Isabel Being Recast

Dr. Isabel Barnes, the wife of main character Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper), has only appeared on ABC's "The Good Doctor" a few times. In her first episode from Season 1, tensions rise between the couple over fertility issues and conceiving a child together. The character was played by Marsha Thomason, but after three episodes, she disappeared for several seasons. At the end of Season 4, Andrews does reveal that his wife is seeing someone else and moved out of their house. The doctor appears to ultimately give up on his marriage while working overseas.

In Season 6 of the show, however, the character reappears in the episode "Boys Don't Cry." This time, the doctor is played by actor Golden Brooks instead of Thomason. Andrews and Barnes reminisce together about their marriage, suggesting a reconciliation may be around the corner.

However, while fans didn't seem to hold it against Brooks herself, the recasting of the character drove them bananas.