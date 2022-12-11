Adam Sandler's Real-Life Connection To His Motivational Speech In Hustle

If you've been paying attention to the career of Adam Sandler of late, you know the legendary funnyman has been on a bit of a roll. You also know that roll has, in large part, resulted from Sandler eschewing purely comedic roles for those that also front his dramatic chops. And if films like "The Meyerowitz Stories" and "Uncut Gems" have taught viewers anything, it's that those chops are meatier than most of us likely realized.

They were well on display in Sandler's most recent Netflix venture, the 2022 sports drama "Hustle." Produced alongside NBA legend LeBron James, the film pits Sandler as Stanley Sugarman, a down-and-out basketball scout who, upon discovering a talented street ball player named Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez) in Spain, eyes his path back to NBA glory. That path proves more difficult than expected, largely because Bo has trouble adapting his raw streetball style to the far more organized NBA game.

At one point in the film, Bo even appears close to simply giving up on his NBA dreams. And if not for an impassioned inspirational speech from Sandler's Sugarman, he may well have. That speech is legitimately moving as Sandler is brimming with internalized emotion throughout. And it turns out much of that emotion was very real for Sandler, who claims he borrowed from his own past to help bolster its dramatic impact.