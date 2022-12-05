Funko Gives Us The First Look At Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania's MODOK
With all the classic Marvel villains introduced so far into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the absence of MODOK to this point is a vast oversight. MODOK is one of the longest-standing villains in Marvel comics, having been introduced in 1967's "Tales of Suspense" #94. In it, AIM technician George Tarleton is deceived by his employers as he's mutated into a superhuman computer called Mental Organism Designed Only for Computing or MODOC. MODOK quickly changed his moniker to Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, and he went on a murderous rampage against the scientists who had made him what he was. The character is often depicted as a head in a chair, as his massive head after the experiment was too large for his body and needed to be placed in what's known as the "Doomsday Chair."
Hulu launched a "MODOK" television series in 2021 in which MODOK is a supervillain trying to balance his work and home life. Patton Oswalt starred as the titular villain, with Melissa Fumero, Ben Schwartz, Aimee Garcia, Jon Daly, Sam Richardson, Beck Bennett, and Wendi McLendon-Covey making up the rest of the cast. The series was beloved by critics and audiences alike, earning the show a certified fresh 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 67% audience score. Unfortunately, the series only lasted one season at Hulu before Deadline reported that it had been unceremoniously canceled after only one season.
February's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is set to be MODOK'S debut for the MCU. Now, the newest Funko Pop figurines from the movie have given fans their first sneak peek at MODOK in the upcoming film.
Mental Organism Designed Only for Funko
MCU designer Anthony Francisco told Looper in October that he had worked on the character design for MODOK in the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." "It was so fun because he's one of my favorite characters that I would draw when I was younger, with him fighting Incredible Hulk," Francisco explained. "That's what I used to draw ... They knew I was going to do justice with the [way the character was presented in the] comic book. Kevin Feige really liked the takes I had on him, and I can't wait to show it."
Funko Pop recently released their line of figurines from the film on Instagram, and they include Ant-Man, The Wasp, Kang the Conqueror, and MODOK, who is depicted as a golden head with red eyes and legs and arms sitting in his Doomsday Chair. Fans like @CallMeSpecter, @weathers40, @EmptyJempty, and @game_shore took the announcement as a spoiler, although many pointed out that MODOK was already announced as a villain for the film, so it's hardly a spoiler. Twitter user @MikeFashe showed concerns that the design for MODOK wasn't ugly enough, saying, "They're really concealing his face a lot he better be fugly looking!" Then @therealCForever expressed hope that the character would be voiced by Patton Oswalt, much like in the canceled Hulu series.
A few Twitter users like @AndyCR_King pointed out Cassie Lang's absence from the Funko line, which @AllBallsNoWeen pointed out might have been an intentional omission as Cassie might be turning into her comic book counterpart in this movie. In the comics, she's been a superhero known as Stinger ever since "Astonishing Ant-Man" #6 in 2016. If that's the case, that's just yet another surprise to look forward to in "Quantumania."