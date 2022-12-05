Funko Gives Us The First Look At Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania's MODOK

With all the classic Marvel villains introduced so far into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the absence of MODOK to this point is a vast oversight. MODOK is one of the longest-standing villains in Marvel comics, having been introduced in 1967's "Tales of Suspense" #94. In it, AIM technician George Tarleton is deceived by his employers as he's mutated into a superhuman computer called Mental Organism Designed Only for Computing or MODOC. MODOK quickly changed his moniker to Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, and he went on a murderous rampage against the scientists who had made him what he was. The character is often depicted as a head in a chair, as his massive head after the experiment was too large for his body and needed to be placed in what's known as the "Doomsday Chair."

Hulu launched a "MODOK" television series in 2021 in which MODOK is a supervillain trying to balance his work and home life. Patton Oswalt starred as the titular villain, with Melissa Fumero, Ben Schwartz, Aimee Garcia, Jon Daly, Sam Richardson, Beck Bennett, and Wendi McLendon-Covey making up the rest of the cast. The series was beloved by critics and audiences alike, earning the show a certified fresh 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 67% audience score. Unfortunately, the series only lasted one season at Hulu before Deadline reported that it had been unceremoniously canceled after only one season.

February's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is set to be MODOK'S debut for the MCU. Now, the newest Funko Pop figurines from the movie have given fans their first sneak peek at MODOK in the upcoming film.