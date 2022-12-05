How Michael Shannon And Jessica Chastain Prepared For Their Roles On George & Tammy

There's a fine line between impersonation and putting your own twist on a real-life person that actors must walk when tackling onscreen biographies, but Shannon and Chastain put a lot of research into striking the perfect balance on "George & Tammy."

"I went to the Country Music Hall of Fame to see what I could find out about George Jones, and they had one of his suits there on a mannequin and it came up to just below my neck," says Shannon. "I was like, 'Hmm, well, I don't think I'm going to fit in that suit.' So I kind of had to abandon the idea that I was going to look exactly like George Jones. It was more about trying to consider what it was like to be that person psychologically, and what it was like to live their life and walk in their shoes."

Meanwhile, Chastain approached Wynette by focusing on her voice, both while singing and speaking. "That was huge way into it for me, because her voice is so deep in her body," says Chastain of the "Stand By Your Man" singer, adding, "Even if you're playing a real person, you have to allow the space for you to pull them from you. It's like using yourself as a way to honor someone else and never thinking of it as 'I have to be exactly like this person.' Because if you do that, you eliminate what's so exciting about this art form. I might as well just watch a documentary on Tammy Wynette. That's more interesting than me trying to mimic her every move. I need to allow some space for surprises."

"George & Tammy" is now streaming on Showtime.