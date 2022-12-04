The Weeknd Teases A Mysterious Avatar Collaboration

What do James Cameron and The Weeknd have in store for "Avatar" fans?

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is set to swim into theaters later this month. The sequel to Cameron's 2009 box office phenomenon has been over a decade in the making, with many questioning the sci-fi spectacle's cultural relevancy in the time since. While some say the "Avatar" sequel will be a flop, others have high hopes that "The Way of Water" will be a juggernaut. Whichever camp viewers fall into, no one can deny the impressive lengths Cameron has gone to bring the sequel to life.

The maverick director, who has high hopes that you'll watch his flick at least twice, began preliminary shooting in 2017 (via The Independent). Insistent on filming performance capture underwater, Cameron and his team developed several new forms of technologies to make the dream come true, resulting in a sequel that truly pushes the boundaries set up by the first (via IndieWire).

While details are ultimately slim on what Cameron has in store for Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) in their second outing, it's clear from the marketing that a solid portion of the "Avatar" sequel is set underwater. But if never-before-seen technological and visual effects advancements aren't enough to get viewers into seats, maybe a single from the Grammy-winning, definitively culturally relevant The Weeknd might?