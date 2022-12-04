Blonde Director Didn't Expect Anyone To See The Film

Despite having directed two episodes of the popular Netflix series "Mindhunter" and positively-received films like "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford," director Andrew Dominik isn't used to his films getting the kind of attention "Blonde" has received from viewers. The cinematic auteur admitted he is used to receiving a robust amount of attention from critics for better or worse, but the effect "Blonde" has had on audiences has truly surprised him.

"I was expecting critical success, and then that no one would see the film. That's what I'm kind of used to, films that have a positive critical reaction, and then people don't see it. 'Blonde' was kind of the opposite, at least in America," the director said during an event taking place at the Red Sea International film festival (via Deadline). While he does admit a lot of people hated it in the US, he was still intrigued by the number of people that saw it, saying, "They were outraged by the film, but a lot of people saw it, so, I was kind of surprised by it."

"Blonde" did spend three days at the number one spot on Netflix's Top Ten and stayed on the list for several days further (via IndieWire). This indicates millions of people have seen it, though there's no telling how many people of those viewers actually finished it. While it may not be everyone's favorite take on Marilyn Monroe, there is no denying that the noise "Blonde" made attracted millions of eyeballs.