John Krasinski's Daughter Had A Hilarious Reaction To Seeing Her Father Play Jim On The Office

The NBC sitcom "The Office" has yielded a number of stars from its ensemble cast over the course of its nine-season run. The show's popularity has meant that nearly all of the core performers have become instantly recognizable names, from Rainn Wilson to Mindy Kaling to Ed Helms.

One of the biggest breakout stars from the show is John Krasinski. While he still may be known best for playing Jim Halpert on the show, Krasinski went on to star in the Michael Bay film "13 Hours" and the Kathryn Bigelow film "Detroit," before taking on the titular role in the Amazon Prime series "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan." Krasinski also developed a reputation as a horror director, thanks to his work on the film "A Quiet Place" and its sequel, "A Quiet Place Part II," both of which also starred Emily Blunt, who is married to Krasinski in real life.

The couple has two daughters together, and in a recent interview, Krasinski revealed that his younger daughter had a hilarious reaction to seeing him on "The Office."