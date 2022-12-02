Why Director Parker Finn Didn't Dig Into The Entity's Past In Smile

"Smile" premiered at the height of the spooky season at the end of September 2022. Directed by Parker Finn, the film begins with Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) sitting with a patient, Laura (Caitlin Stasey), who is plagued by an unseen entity that Rose assumes to be a hallucination. Rose is forced to watch as Laura brutally takes her own life. As a therapist, Rose understands how the human mind works and also how it can sometimes fail. She says that there was something off about her sudden erratic behavior that seemed to stretch beyond a lapse in mental health.

After her encounter, she begins seeing eerie smiles everywhere. Much like what Laura described leading up to her demise, Rose finds it difficult to ignore the unsettling feeling that lingers every time she sees someone smiling at her in that off-putting way. The longer the movie goes on, the more Rose sees this entity manifesting in her life. It gets to the point that she often can't tell what's real. From an outside perspective, she looks like she's experiencing some sort of mental break after witnessing the death of her patient. No one really believes her about the entity that they cannot see.

As the audience, we get to see the entity as Rose does, but we don't know anything more than she does, creating an air of ambiguity. Is the entity even real or are we also being tricked into believing that it exists? And is there anything in its history that explains its malevolent nature? That's something Finn purposely didn't explore while working on the film.