How Conan O'Brien 'Flipped Out' His Gossip Girl Obsessed Family

For a beloved late-night talk show host who helped introduce Triumph the Comic Insult Dog to the world, Conan O'Brien has quite the intellectual pedigree. He graduated from Harvard magna cum laude and wrote a thesis paper on novelist William Faulkner (via The Harvard Crimson). O'Brien also wrote for "Saturday Night Live" and "The Simpsons" (via Deadline). The writer arguably contributed some of the show's best scripts while he was on the staff, but eventually left in 1993 to take over "Late Night."

Yet despite his literary interests and achievements, O'Brien joked with Wesley Morris during a JFK Library conversation, "The Pulitzer Prize winner is asking questions of the idiot on television." The "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend" podcast host often mixes lowbrow and highbrow jokes and ideas into his persona, after all.

But did you know O'Brien loves the hit CW drama "Gossip Girl?" Here's how he made his family freak out with the help of one of the show's co-stars.