The Crown's Dominic West Weighs In On Prince Charles' Breakdancing Skills

Replacing previous cast member John O'Connor, Dominic West plays an older version of Prince Charles on the fifth season of "The Crown." On the Netflix show, the prince is about to divorce Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and works to improve his public image despite serious setbacks to the monarchy's reputation.

A veteran actor known for his roles on "The Wire" and in "Downton Abbey: A New Era," West insisted to The Hollywood Reporter that he didn't judge Charles for his behavior in these episodes: "You can't make moral judgments. You have to be on their side." He did heavy research into the real-life monarch's state of mind during the separation and also talked to people who actually knew him at the time.

Yet when a co-star showed him a YouTube video she'd found, West was still shocked at the clip of Charles busting out some moves on the dance floor.