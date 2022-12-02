Netflix Swings The Cancellation Ax In The Direction Of Deserting Creator Mike Flanagan

Recently, Mike Flanagan and his producer Trevor Macy received an exceptionally lucrative offer from Amazon, which grants Amazon exclusive streaming rights to a bevy of upcoming creative projects from the pair and their studio Intrepid Pictures. However, this action on the behalf of Flanagan may have had the unintended consequence of earning the ire and wrath of Netflix, who has promptly canceled "The Midnight Club" after just one season, according to Deadline. This is most unfortunate, considering that "The Midnight Club" ended on somewhat of a cliffhanger. Of course, the decision to cancel the show could be completely unrelated to Flanagan's departure, but we'll likely never know for sure.

In October, Flanagan spoke with Men's Health about his shift to Netflix and making long-form horror television series with an intention of multiple seasons, and said that he appreciates the given time to develop characters. He then clarified, "That said, it's much, much harder to sustain tension over a long period of time. So horror is really tough on TV. You can't keep that foot on someone's throat the way you do in a movie where you can have this suffocating, cool, adrenalizing tension but it dissipates in 90 minutes or two hours, right? Drawing it out for 10 [hours] is really tough. People get exhausted. So you have to be engaging them on other levels."

On the bright side, at least fans of Flanagan will still see his new horror-based efforts, although they will probably be on Amazon Prime.