The First Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Trailer Proves Harrison Ford's Still Got It

If it feels like you've been waiting forever for the fifth "Indiana Jones" film, it's because you have. The movie was stalled in development for years and repeatedly pushed even before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it further. But all that waiting has finally paid off. Lucasfilm has just released the first trailer for the highly anticipated film, which finds Harrison Ford reprising what is technically his second most famous role: archaeologist and adventurer Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones, Jr.

The new film, directed by James Mangold, is the first time we've seen Indy since 2008's much-maligned "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," which also saw the return of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" star Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood and introduced Shia LaBeouf's Mutt Williams, the son Marion and Indy had together. LeBeouf will not appear in the upcoming movie.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renee Wilson all appear in the new movie. But the road to get here has been a long one filled with numerous obstacles. We're finally getting a payoff with the first trailer (which also debuted the new subtitle) for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."