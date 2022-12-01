Under The Bridge - What We Know So Far
There's currently an arms race going on between the various streaming platforms and traditional TV networks, and its name is "true crime dramas." All year long, our binge providers have been dropping limited TV series based on real-life murders and mayhem. Many of these are about the most notorious criminals ever, like Netflix's "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." Others are adaptations of popular podcasts, like "Dirty John" on USA or "Dr. Death" on Peacock. Still others take their inspiration from recent ripped-from-the-headlines chicanery, like Hulu's "The Girl from Plainville."
But here's an upcoming true crime drama that takes a slightly different approach. Best of all, it's likely you're less familiar with the story than you would be with any of the shows listed above. "Under the Bridge" is an upcoming eight-part true crime drama that's coming to Hulu. Based on Rebecca Godfrey's 2005 book of the same name, it tells the story of one of the most shocking crimes to happen in Canada in the late 1990's–yet the social issues involved are still relevant today.
Here's everything we know so far about "Under the Bridge."
What is the release date for Under the Bridge?
At this point, "Under the Bridge" doesn't yet have a release date, but we can make a reasonable guess based on Hulu's recent production schedules.
As reported by Deadline, Hulu ordered the eight-episode limited series on September 27, 2022. It's being produced by ABC Signature. As of December 1, only the main character has been cast–more on this below–so it's still early in the production process.
By comparison, another recent series produced by ABC Signature and based on a novel is "Fleishman Is in Trouble," which just premiered on FX on Hulu. In March 2021, Deadline reported that FX had ordered "Fleishman Is in Trouble" (it had been in development since 2019). "Fleishman Is in Trouble" then premiered on November 17 of this year. That's a turnaround time of one year and eight months. If "Under the Bridge" follows a similar path, look for it to drop in May 2024.
What is the plot of Under the Bridge?
As mentioned above, "Under the Bridge" is an adaptation of Rebecca Godfrey's 2005 true crime book of the same name, which detailed the 1997 killing of Reena Virk in Victoria, British Colombia.
In 1997, Reena Virk was a 14-year-old with South Asian heritage who struggled to fit in with her classmates, while also struggling with body image and self-esteem issues. At one point, her classmates accused Reena of spreading rumors that another girl, Josephine Bell, had tried to steal her boyfriend. On November 14, Bell and several other classmates lured Reena to a party at the Craigflower Bridge. There, seven teenage girls and one teenage boy mercilessly beat Reena. Later, as Reena was trying to walk home, two of her attackers, Kelly Ellard, who was 15, and Warren Glowatski, who was 16, attacked her again and then drowned her (via The Canadian Encyclopedia).
While the book will detail these events, it will primarily be told from the perspective of Rebecca Godfrey, who interviewed several of the teens and wrote their story. Deadline compared Godfrey's role to that of Truman Capote when he interviewed Dick Hickock and Perry Smith to write "In Cold Blood."
Who is in the cast of Under the Bridge?
So far, only Riley Keough has been cast in "Under the Bridge." She'll be playing the lead role, novelist and journalist Rebecca Godfrey. The granddaughter of Elvis Presley, Keough has been appearing in films and on television since 2010. In 2012, she had a small role in Steven Soderbergh's "Magic Mike" as Nora, the pig-owning girlfriend of Adam (Alex Pettyfer). In 2015, she played Capable, one of Immortan Joe's (Hugh Keays-Byrn) five wives whom Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) rescues in "Mad Max: Fury Road." In 2016, she had the lead role in the first season of the Starz series "The Girlfriend Experience," which was based on Soderbergh's film of the same name.
Otherwise, casting is still to be determined. In addition to Rebecca Godfrey, some of the other major characters likely to be portrayed are Reena Virk, Bell, Ellard, Glowatski, and Reena's parents, Manjit and Suman Virk.
Who is showrunning, directing, and producing Under the Bridge?
According to Deadline, Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar will be serving as co-showrunners as well as executive producers. Earlier this year, Mehta served as co-executive producer of the Hulu series "Tell Me Lies," which tells the story of a relationship that takes place over eight years. He's also been a co-producer on "Fear the Walking Dead." Tigelaar is the creator of the 2020 Hulu series "Little Fires Everywhere," which starred Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. Additionally, Quinn Shephard will be adapting Godfrey's book and serving as executive producer. Shephard made her directorial debut in 2017 at age 20 with her film "Blame," which she also wrote and starred in.
On the directing side, "Under the Bridge" hired Geeta Vasant Patel to helm its eight episodes, and she'll be executive producing as well. She's directed episodes of "House of the Dragon," "Dead to Me," "The Santa Clarita Diet," and "Superstore."
Finally, Rebecca Godfrey will be posthumously credited as executive producer, as she passed away from lung cancer in November (per the New York Times).