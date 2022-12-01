Under The Bridge - What We Know So Far

There's currently an arms race going on between the various streaming platforms and traditional TV networks, and its name is "true crime dramas." All year long, our binge providers have been dropping limited TV series based on real-life murders and mayhem. Many of these are about the most notorious criminals ever, like Netflix's "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." Others are adaptations of popular podcasts, like "Dirty John" on USA or "Dr. Death" on Peacock. Still others take their inspiration from recent ripped-from-the-headlines chicanery, like Hulu's "The Girl from Plainville."

But here's an upcoming true crime drama that takes a slightly different approach. Best of all, it's likely you're less familiar with the story than you would be with any of the shows listed above. "Under the Bridge" is an upcoming eight-part true crime drama that's coming to Hulu. Based on Rebecca Godfrey's 2005 book of the same name, it tells the story of one of the most shocking crimes to happen in Canada in the late 1990's–yet the social issues involved are still relevant today.

Here's everything we know so far about "Under the Bridge."