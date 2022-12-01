Hughie's Mom Has Got It Going On In The Boys Season 4

Amazon Prime Video is going all-in on its streaming service and has yet to disappoint. The juggernaut of a company is allocating a significant portion of its insane annual profits to streaming, gaining critical success for shows like "Fleabag," "Invincible," and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." However, arguably Prime Video's most surprising success is their adaptation of "The Boys." While the comics had a significant following, the TV show elevates its gruesome nature, adapting it to poke fun at the superhero movie industry and the United States political climate.

Prime Video received immense praise for all three seasons of "The Boys" so far, which sits at a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. The show's dark comedy, gory violence, and relevant commentary propelled it into a franchise, with Amazon developing numerous spin-offs. With each season of "The Boys," the series adds more cast members as it expands its TV universe. Season 2 saw Aya Cash ("You're the Worst") and Claudia Doumit ("Timeless") joining the already star-studded cast. Season 3 of "The Boys," which premiered earlier this year, added the star power of Jensen Ackles ("Supernatural") and Laurie Holden ("The Walking Dead").

Season 4 looks to continue the trend, adding numerous new actors to the superhero show and confirming the return of many others.