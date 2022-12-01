Zoe Saldaña Sees Avatar: The Way Of Water As James Cameron's Love Letter To The Ocean

James Cameron has an affinity for exploration — especially when it comes to the still mysterious world hidden beneath the sea. His upcoming return to Pandora, "Avatar: The Way of Water," gives the director another chance at showing off the expanse he's grown to love. The film comes well over a decade after the first outing; Sully and Neytiri now have a family, but problems from outsiders threaten everything they love.

For the director, this marks a chance to show off new technology that will enhance the viewing experience. With a story so heavily connected to underwater sequences, they were essential to presenting a fully formed vision. One of the most important developments is that of underwater motion capture to fully develop the character's emotional and physical transformations (via IGN).

The "Avatar: The Way of Water" cast matched Cameron's dedication by going above and beyond to film these groundbreaking underwater scenes. Oscar winner Kate Winslet made headlines when she revealed holding her breath for over seven minutes while filming (via IndieWire). One of the returning "The Way of Water" stars is revealing their perspective on the upcoming film and its meaning for the famous director.