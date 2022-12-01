Netflix Boss Doubles Down On Dave Chappelle's Controversial Specials

Comedian Dave Chappelle has been the subject of controversy lately over his Netflix special, "The Closer," which premiered on the streaming service in October of 2021. Chappelle faced backlash for the special due to numerous transphobic comments. These comments include Chappelle declaring that "gender is a fact" and defending J.K. Rowling, who has made plenty of headlines in recent years for her own transphobic comments. Chappelle even went as far as to essentially call himself a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist), stating, "[TERFs] look at trans women the way we Blacks might look at blackface. It offends them. Like, 'Ew, this b*tch is doing an impression of me'" (via Bustle).

Chappelle received backlash from many viewers, as well as a few public figures such as the executive producer of "Dear White People" (another Netflix title), Jaclyn Moore, a trans woman, who vowed to never work with Netflix again (via Variety). Further, as The Verge reported, Netflix suspended three trans employees who spoke out against "The Closer;" two of those workers eventually resigned and the third was fired on the basis of allegedly leaking confidential information.

Despite all this, Chappelle's special has been defended by top executives of Netflix — most recently, CEO Reed Hastings.