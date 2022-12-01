The Size Disparity Issue That Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Might Need To Address

The live-action "Transformers" franchise is riddled with some pretty out-there moments that have pushed things beyond belief. We've had astronaut Buzz Aldrin at the center of a cover-up conspiracy regarding Transformers first arriving on Earth, the pyramids of Egypt severely damaged by a robot with unnecessarily visual private parts, and all that before Oscar-winner Sir Anthony Hopkins turned up with a robot butler. Nothing has ever been off-limits in the grand, ridiculous scheme of things.

With that said, though, one thing that the franchise has consistently kept in check is the robots themselves. Shocking stereotypes in "Revenge of the Fallen" aside, every rock'em, sock'em robot that has taken to the screen in the unthinkable six "Transformers" films that have been released so far has been constructed to believable specs. All click into place with their alternate forms, and while some might not match their original design from the toy line, their updated versions made sense. Soundwave went from being a tape recorder to a modern-day satellite, and most of the vehicular heroes and villains were also to scale with their disguises. By doing so, though, it set up an inevitable hurdle the upcoming film, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" — which has just released a brand new trailer — will need to leap over, and it's going to need more than a gorilla with the voice of Ron Perlman to do it.