The Devastating Death Of Dog's Most Wanted Star David Robinson

Sad news for fans of the reality TV franchise headed up by Duane "Dog" Chapman, better known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter." Dog's longtime partner David Robinson, who was also a star of the spin-off series "Dog's Most Wanted" on WGN America, which depicted Dog, David, and the rest of the Dog team hunting down wanted fugitives from justice, rather than their traditional bail jumpers, has passed away at the age of 50.

As Dog described him, Robinson was the famous bounty hunter's "right-hand man" (via Express).

The sad news comes from Robinson's ex-wife Rainy Robinson, who fans might remember also made appearances on "Dog the Bounty Hunter." And it was confirmed in a statement from Dog himself, who's likely as shocked as anyone by his former partner's untimely and unexpected death.

Details on Robinson's death are still scarce at the moment, but there are a few things we know for sure.