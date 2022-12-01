The Devastating Death Of Dog's Most Wanted Star David Robinson
Sad news for fans of the reality TV franchise headed up by Duane "Dog" Chapman, better known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter." Dog's longtime partner David Robinson, who was also a star of the spin-off series "Dog's Most Wanted" on WGN America, which depicted Dog, David, and the rest of the Dog team hunting down wanted fugitives from justice, rather than their traditional bail jumpers, has passed away at the age of 50.
As Dog described him, Robinson was the famous bounty hunter's "right-hand man" (via Express).
The sad news comes from Robinson's ex-wife Rainy Robinson, who fans might remember also made appearances on "Dog the Bounty Hunter." And it was confirmed in a statement from Dog himself, who's likely as shocked as anyone by his former partner's untimely and unexpected death.
Details on Robinson's death are still scarce at the moment, but there are a few things we know for sure.
David Robinson had some sort of medical emergency while on a Zoom call with his ex-wife
Per TMZ's reporting, David Robinson's ex-wife Rainy Robinson says he was on a Zoom call when he experienced "some sort of medical emergency" and paramedics failed in their attempts to revive him. Sources cited in the article say it might have been a heart attack or stroke, but an official cause of death hasn't yet been made public.
Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, who worked closely with Robinson both on TV and off over the course of their partnership, released the following statement to TMZ: "I'm shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years. Until we meet again, brother."
Fans of the "Dog the Bounty Universe" are surely sad to hear of the loss of Dog's professed "right-hand man," and his contributions to various "Dog" related reality TV projects will be missed.