Jack Ryan Is Back On The Run In The New Trailer For Season 3

The trailer begins with Jack Ryan walking out of what looks to be a government building in a plain, wrinkled white t-shirt — it's immediately odd for a character usually sporting a suit, a uniform, or a bulletproof vest. Newcomer Thomas Miller — a man of authority played by "The Queen's Gambit" actor John Schwab — tells an armed operator that Jack is now "a fugitive from justice," though he doesn't state why. When fans last saw Jack, he had orchestrated the arrest of one of the country's most powerful senators — a decision that may be coming back to haunt him this season.

Chief James Greer, seemingly on the opposing side, warns Jack to run — and run he does, for the remainder of the trailer. We see quick snippets of Jack running through a civilian-dense city, driving a vehicle through a crowded area in a foreign country (based on the vehicle's license plate, it may be Greece), and engaging in a shootout in a warehouse while protecting someone. As Jack asks Mike November for help, Betty Gabriel's ("Get Out") Elizabeth Wright is seen monitoring Jack in what appears to be a German metro station.

Given that Jack is shown moments later fighting someone within the train car, Elizabeth may be a looming threat throughout Season 3. More quick cuts follow, showcasing Jack sprinting through a wooded area, as well as more shots of the car chase. After reuniting with Greer and November on a familiar tarmac, the trailer ends with Jack leaping from the deck of a large ship.

There's no telling what's in store for Jack and his team when Season 3 of "Jack Ryan" premieres December 21 on Amazon Prime Video.