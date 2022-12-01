Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Admires Kevin Costner Both On- And Off-Screen - Exclusive

Cole Hauser has appeared in such high-profile films as "Dazed and Confused," "Good Will Hunting," and "2 Fast 2 Furious" alongside numerous famous faces. Now, his star is only shining brighter as fan favorite Rip Wheeler on the blockbuster "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.

On the neo-Western drama series, Hauser works closely with Kevin Costner, who stars as steadfast ranch owner John Dutton. As the strapping Rip, Hauser is basically Costner's right-hand man, stepping up to handle the ranch as John settles into his role as governor of Montana in Season 5 of "Yellowstone." The two share a bond that goes beyond words, relying on each other to uphold the integrity of the ranch.

In real life, Hauser and Costner have struck up a friendship that leaves Hauser admiring his co-star both on- and off-screen, a dynamic that he recently spoke about during an exclusive interview with Looper.