Kyle Dunnigan's SNL Audition Was A Total Disaster

Kyle Dunnigan, as you already know if you're a regular viewer of "Saturday Night Live," has never been a cast member or featured player on the show. And according to Dunnigan's story from his episode of "Fly on the Wall," that was no surprise after the way his audition went.

Dunnigan shared that at the time he decided to send a tape of himself doing various impressions and characters to "SNL," he was already a seasoned performer in the world of stand-up comedy. Not expecting even to hear back from the show's producers, they surprised him by flying him to New York City for an audition.

"Somehow, they flew me out and decided that I would audition," said Dunnigan. "And it felt way too big suddenly. The next day I was flying out, and I'm trying to write, and I'm really nervous."

It was those nerves that Dunnigan said contributed to his first major error in the process: going over his material too often in order to perfect the timing but accidentally losing the spontaneity and energy that is so important for comedy. His nerves were also crying out at the possibility that he might have to go first up in the line of auditioning performers, a group that he shared also included names like John Mulaney and Nick Kroll. Unfortunately, his luck was not with him, and he was called up first to the stage.

His job from this point was simple: wait for the cameraman's count-off, then perform his six minutes of prepared material. But unfortunately, he hit another snag just as the audition was beginning.