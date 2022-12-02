Why Revisiting The '80s Is The 'Most Fun' Era On Young Rock, According To Ana Tuisila – Exclusive

From the clothes to the music to the politics, the 1980s were one of history's most memorable eras — and it also happened to be a very influential time in Johnson's life. During the indelible decade, young Johnson moved from place to place and watched the rise and fall of his famous father, which all helped make him the man he is today. For Tuisila, harkening back to the 1980s is "the most" fun she has on "Young Rock."

"It's Dwayne's beginnings," she says. "The '80s were more exciting and more colorful, and it's set in Hawaii. So that era I can relate to because that's when it first started. I can relate to the '80s, the dress, the atmosphere in Hawaii. Although [it was] not filmed there, I can relate to that. I feel it is most authentic in terms of Lia starting off the business."

In general, though, Tuisila is thrilled to be part of "Young Rock," no matter the decade. "Just being involved in Dwayne Johnson's life and wrestling [career] — because I grew up in the [heyday of the] wrestling era — being in this whole production is beyond words. I can't pinpoint one or two [things]. It's been surreal, everything."

Season 3 of "Young Rock" airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Episodes are then available for streaming the next day on Peacock.