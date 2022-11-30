Ron Howard Is Optimistic About The Potential For Adult Dramas To Succeed At The Box Office

If there's one thing Hollywood has proven over the years, it's that it's an ever-changing industry. Since the popularization of the motion picture and the commercialization of cinema, it has gone through phases and evolved in ways that even its brightest minds couldn't see coming. In recent years, the business has taken a particular liking to remakes, reboots, revivals, and properties focused on spandex and cape-clad heroes. These fads have drawn heavy criticism from such titans as Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, and Quentin Tarantino, among others, who worry about the future of film given this new direction.

The latest entertainment veteran to give their two cents on the film and TV landscape is Ron Howard. For those unfamiliar, Howard has done pretty much everything there is to do both in front of and behind the camera. He's acted in projects like "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Happy Days," directed features such as "The Da Vinci Code" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and produced shows like "Felicity" and "Arrested Development," among others. Therefore, it goes without saying that he knows the ins and outs of Hollywood more intimately than most, and he has what he surely feels is a firm grasp on where it's headed.

When asked if a genre he's found great success in, the event drama, is dying off or is now a box office gamble, Ron Howard made it clear that he's actually optimistic for its future.