John Dutton Keeps Jamie Around Out Of 'Necessity,' According To Yellowstone's Wes Bentley - Exclusive

On "Yellowstone," John and Jamie Dutton have a complicated relationship, where both have done questionable things to each other. It's clear that John, the Dutton family patriarch portrayed by Kevin Costner, favors his other two children, Beth and Kayce, over adopted son Jamie (Wes Bentley). Yet no matter what, John never actually cuts ties with Jamie.

At the end of Season 4, John has Jamie over a barrel after he and Beth learn the truth about Jamie's involvement in the attempted assassinations that took place on the Dutton clan the previous season. In retaliation, Beth forces Jamie to kill his biological father and captures the aftermath on camera, giving her and John what they need to keep Jamie seemingly under their control in Season 5 of "Yellowstone."

Despite all this, John and Jamie still appear to rely on each other — though according to Bentley, who exclusively spoke to Looper, John keeps Jamie around out of "necessity" rather than any kind of paternal love.