The Willow Series Is Missing One Unique Element That Made The Film So Memorable

Now we're not ones to jump the fandom-fuelled gun when it comes to shows or films linked to popular franchises. There's nothing worse than either getting overly excited for a project that ends up not delivering on what we'd hoped or, even worse, wiping eggs from our faces when something we never expected to work turns out to be an absolute banger. With only two episodes of "Willow" — Disney+'s new legacyquel show following the 1988 film — available, the jury is still out on whether Warwick Davis' reprisal of his cult-favorite character was worth the venture. So far, we've been welcomed by a misfit band of heroes, a prophesied savior who knows her way around the kitchen, and a mystery surrounding Val Kilmer's legendary hero, Madmartigan (who is still key to the new series).

Of course, it's a dangerous land full of brownies, bloodthirsty trolls, and otherworldly dangers. The only hope is that when encountering these threats, "Willow" the show bravely taps into one of the most vital elements that set "Willow" the film apart from some of the family-friendly fantasy adventures of the '80s. The kind of core components to classic movies of that era that make you say, "wow, we really thought showing this to kids wasn't going to scar them for life." You know? The good old days.