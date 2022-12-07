What Is The Song At The End Of Willow Episode 3?

Contains spoilers for "Willow" Season 1

The continuation of the movie "Willow" is certainly shifting into high gear with shocking reveals and a merry band of adventures consisting of magic users, scamps, and warriors. In other words, the Disney+ series "Willow" is helping to flesh out the world by visiting classic locations from the original movie as well as brand new ones. Starting off in the magically protected kingdom of Tir Asleen with Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Airk (Dempsey Bryk) on the eve of Kit's wedding to Prince Graydon (Tony Revolori), this event is ruined by the arrival of four twisted servants of a being known as the Crone.

After the aforementioned dark servants kidnap Airk, an unlikely group of allies is formed that crest the magical barrier surrounding Tir Asleen, and they are immediately set upon by Bone Reavers, a nomadic group with a penchant for wearing skulls. The group eventually finds Willow (Warwick Davis), who begins to teach Elora (Ellie Bamber) the power of her birthright. Unfortunately, she is kidnapped by a now-corrupted Ballantine (Ralph Ineson), who wishes to aid in her destruction.

Though Ballantine and his fellow corrupted guards are eventually defeated when Willow uses a powerful magical blast, it is not without tragic loss. The final moments of Episode 3 see the intrepid heroes in the beating rain as they come face to face with Nockmaar, the seat of power for the evil Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh) from the "Willow" movie. At this point, a rather familiar tune begins to play — but who is singing it, and why does it sound so familiar?