Netflix Has Dropped The First Trailer For Emily In Paris Season 3

The trailer for Season 3 of the Netflix melodrama "Emily in Paris" just dropped, and things are about to get real. "Sex and the City" creator Darren Starr seems to have struck gold again with a series about a single woman whose obsession with fashion takes a backseat to her overly complicated love life. So if you're into romance, fancy outfits, and love triangles, you'll want to buckle up and get ready.

In Season 1, we got to see Emily (Lily Collins) effortlessly navigate her influencer life and career in the fashion industry with minimal bumps in the road while the tumultuous events of her romantic dalliances took center stage. Most of that time was spent swooning over Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), whose long-term girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat) Emily makes friends with along the way. Season 2 tortured fans with a "The Sopranos"-esque ending where Emily has to choose between her boss in Chicago and her other more challenging French boss, who are both pulling her in different directions; but as she announces that she's made her decision, the show cuts to black and the credits roll. Well, the new trailer clearly shows what decision Emily has made — along with the romantic struggles she will have to deal with in the upcoming season.