What Is The Song At The End Of Willow Episode 2?

Contains spoilers for "Willow" Season 1, Episode 2

The "Willow" sequel series has finally debuted on Disney+, continuing the tale of Warwick Davis' persistent magical hero. Episode 2, "The High Aldwin," is mostly concerned with Ellie Bamber's Dove, a kitchen maid on a quest to rescue her true love, Prince Airk Tanthalos (the son of Val Kilmer's Madmartigan and Joanne Whalley's Sorsha, played by Dempsey Bryk). By the end of the series premiere, Willow has divined her identity as none other than Elora Danan, the prophesied savior of the realm whom Willow and Madmartigan watched over in the original film.

It's revealed through a flashback that Willow wanted to train Elora as a sorcerer from a young age. Sorsha, however, forbade it, doubting Willow's skills and desiring to protect the young girl from the truth. Finally reunited in the present, Willow is excited to teach her everything he knows — unfortunately, the teaching is slow going and tense. Elora eventually falls into the clutches of Commander Ballantine (Ralph Ineson), though not before miraculously producing a plant from the earth. As viewers watch the tiny green sapling rising from the dirt, a familiar song echoes in the background.