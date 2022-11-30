What Is The Song At The End Of Willow Episode 2?
Contains spoilers for "Willow" Season 1, Episode 2
The "Willow" sequel series has finally debuted on Disney+, continuing the tale of Warwick Davis' persistent magical hero. Episode 2, "The High Aldwin," is mostly concerned with Ellie Bamber's Dove, a kitchen maid on a quest to rescue her true love, Prince Airk Tanthalos (the son of Val Kilmer's Madmartigan and Joanne Whalley's Sorsha, played by Dempsey Bryk). By the end of the series premiere, Willow has divined her identity as none other than Elora Danan, the prophesied savior of the realm whom Willow and Madmartigan watched over in the original film.
It's revealed through a flashback that Willow wanted to train Elora as a sorcerer from a young age. Sorsha, however, forbade it, doubting Willow's skills and desiring to protect the young girl from the truth. Finally reunited in the present, Willow is excited to teach her everything he knows — unfortunately, the teaching is slow going and tense. Elora eventually falls into the clutches of Commander Ballantine (Ralph Ineson), though not before miraculously producing a plant from the earth. As viewers watch the tiny green sapling rising from the dirt, a familiar song echoes in the background.
Hurdy Gurdy Man, performed by Sir Jude
The end of "Willow" Episode 2 features a cover of "Hurdy Gurdy Man," originally written and performed by Scottish artist Donovan for the 1968 album "The Hurdy Gurdy Man," performed by rising female artist Sir Jude.
While the "official" story is that the song was conceived in India, Donovan himself admitted he isn't so sure if that's the case, stating, "I'm pretty sure it was in Jamaica, where we had very good ganja that year and somebody gave me 110-proof rum" (via American Songwriter). The lyrics essentially came to him through a narcotic-induced dreamlike state wherein he saw a figure coming toward him from across the ocean.
Donovan's "Hurdy Gurdy Man" may sound especially familiar to fans of the 2007 David Fincher thriller "Zodiac" — the song plays during the film's opening and final moments. It has also been featured in "The Conjuring," "Dumb and Dumber," and "Man of the Year."