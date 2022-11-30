Why Gabriel LaBelle Blew Off His First Chance To Meet Seth Rogen On The Set Of The Fabelmans

During a recent interview with Collider, Gabriel LaBelle revealed that he didn't get the chance to work with any of his more experienced co-stars during the first few weeks of shooting "The Fabelmans." For instance, LaBelle only got the opportunity to meet Seth Rogen for the first time when he was in the midst of shooting a difficult scene for the film. The scene in question is briefly shown in the first trailer for "The Fabelmans" and sees LaBelle's Sammy get punched in the face and fall to the ground.

"I kept whipping my head back and falling on the mat, but the mat would move, or there wouldn't be enough extras in the background, or it wouldn't get the right angle, or we'd do it five times," LaBelle recalled. "That took a really long time to do." The "Fabelmans" star added that he eventually became so concerned that he was doing something wrong in the scene that he decided to ask his director, Steven Spielberg, if he had any notes for him. It was at that moment, however, that LaBelle realized Rogen had secretly shown up on the film's set.

"This is also in the second week of shooting, [so] Paul, Michelle, Seth [Rogen], they haven't shown up yet," LaBelle said. "It's just been me." The actor further revealed that the scene he was filming at the time required him to occupy a dark space mentally and be covered in fake blood, so he ultimately chose to save his first interaction with Rogen for another time.

To LaBelle's credit, while that decision may have meant that he went even longer without meeting one of his older "Fabelmans" co-stars, it's easy to see why he made his choice in the moment.