Hollywood Gears Up To Tell Another Story About Itself In Star-Powered Babylon Trailer

The daring and bold first full trailer for "Babylon" recruits an all-star cast fitting for the glittery days of early Hollywood cinema. Writer and director Damien Chazelle returns to the city of stars with an astounding array of talent including Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Li Jun Li, and Samara Weaving. This riotous tease promises another unforgettable theatrical experience and a formidable contender for the 2023 Academy Awards.

Damien Chazelle became a household name after the infamous 2017 Oscars mixup with "La La Land" and Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight." In 2018, Chazelle reunited with Ryan Gosling to soar through the atmosphere in the Neil Armstrong adventure biopic "First Man." Now the acclaimed filmmaker returns to tell another dazzling tale, this time about the earliest days of Hollywood production.

Chazelle's musical mastery pairs exceptionally well with the glitzy background and outrageous sequences that even mirror 2016's "La La Land." As business and pleasure mix in the sunny hills of Los Angeles, a pool party with beautiful star-studded clients ensues in both films. This highlights that some things may never change from the 1920's glamorous origins that are dripping in excess and witnessed in the stunning new trailer for "Babylon."