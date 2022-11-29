A Rebooted Easy Rider Will Soon Ride Again

"Easy Rider," the seminal classic that defined a generation, is next in line to get a reboot. The original film starred Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson and was directed by their co-star, Dennis Hopper. It was made in 1969 when the counterculture movement had really taken hold in America. Defining the American experience of the time, "Easy Rider" featured hippie bikers traveling across the southern U.S., chasing their version of the American Dream.

The film dealt with hot-button topics of the time such as drug use, the treatment of the younger generation by the older generations, and societal changes of the time. The film spoke to an entire frustrated generation and thumbed its nose at those balking at the changing times. When thinking of "Easy Rider" it's hard to not think of motorcycles, the open road, and Steppenwolf's classic song, "Born to be Wild."

In 1998 the film was chosen to be preserved in the National Film Registry by the United States Library of Congress for its impact on American cinema, and it was chosen as one of the 100 Greatest American Movies Of All Time by the American Film Institute that same year. A much-derided sequel was released in 2012.