Glen Powell's Medal Of Honor Scene In Devotion Pays Tribute To Thomas Hudner

Warning: spoilers for "Devotion" below

"Devotion" from Sony Pictures Releasing premiered in theaters the day before Thanksgiving, bringing a little-known story from a so-called "Forgotten War" to a wide audience. Set just two years after the United States Navy desegregated in 1948, the film tells the story of Jesse LeRoy Brown, the first African-American naval aviator in US history. Told as a biopic, "Devotion" mainly centers on the friendship between Brown and his squad leader, Thomas Jerome Hunter Jr.

Brown is played by Jonathan Majors, who starred in "Lovecraft Country" and the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," while Hudner is played by "Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell, who also executive produces. Major and Powell both understood the gravity of the film they were making, since it deals with sensitive issues like race. Both actors wanted to handle the material respectfully, and both of them spent time with the pilots' family members–Powell came to view Hudner as a grandfather figure (Hudner passed away in 2017 at the age of 93). As Powell explained to Newsweek, he got permission from both families to tell the story, so long as he told it right.

As a result, the Hudner and Brown families both contributed to the production. In the Hudner family's case, they lent "Devotion" one of its most precious heirlooms.