A.J. Cook Nearly Walked Away From Criminal Minds: Evolution At News Of Matthew Gray Gubler's Absence

Ever since the original "Criminal Minds" series was canceled in 2020, fans have been wishing for the show to return. Thanks to Paramount+, fans are getting exactly what they asked for with "Criminal Minds: Evolution." And even longtime fans of the original series might be quick to admit the series is leaner, meaner, and bloodier than ever as the BAU team is now tasked with taking down an entire network of murderous unsubs.

As many longtime fans have lamented, the beloved series did indeed make its return sans one of its best-loved stars, Matthew Gray Gubler, who portrayed fan favorite Dr. Spencer Reid in all 15 seasons of "Criminal Minds." Reid was, of course, also one-half of the original series' most frequently shipped duo, the other half being A.J. Cook's Special Agent Jennifer Jareau. Though the official coupling never came to be, Cook told Buzzfeed about building that beloved onscreen relationship alongside Gubler, noting, "It was wonderful. I mean, Matthew is one of the most charismatic, larger-than-life, yet very real, people I've ever met."

Given her clear affection for her co-star, Cook admitted she was initially quite thrown by the news Gubler wouldn't be returning for "Criminal Minds: Evolution." So much so that it seems she even briefly considered walking away from the project herself.