Scarlett Johansson To Lead Amazon's Just Cause Series, Based On The Novel That Inspired Her Second Film
Ever since Scarlett Johansson appeared in the 1995 movie "Just Cause," she has become a powerhouse in cinema, with over a dozen Certified Fresh titles on her impressive resume (via Rotten Tomatoes). After years of dominating on the big screen, the Academy Award nominee is making her way to the small screen in another adaptation of the crime thriller she was featured in over a quarter of a century ago.
Johansson has lent her undeniable skill set to a wide range of films, and while some are better left forgotten, there are a number of titles that have really resonated well with audiences. That includes her turn as Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she appeared in seven films before starring in "Black Widow," the character's first solo movie. But her workload isn't all superhero motion pictures, as she has made her presence known in several intriguing science-fiction flicks like "Under the Skin," "Her," "Ghost in the Shell," and "The Island." And, of course, who could forget the talented actress's compelling heavy hitters like "Lost in Translation," "Marriage Story," and "Jojo Rabbit."
While Johansson has accomplished a lot on the big screen, she hasn't done a lot when it comes to TV. Her only credits include multiple appearances on "Saturday Night Live" and a voiceover part on the Adult Swim series "Robot Chicken" (via IMDb). But all of that is about to change.
Scarlett Johansson will play reporter Madison Cowart in the Just Cause series
A report from Deadline revealed that Scarlett Johansson will be starring in another adaptation of the 1992 novel written by John Katzenbach, which was the basis for her second film, "Just Cause." The limited series with the same name is set to debut on Prime Video, earning a coveted straight-to-series order with the MCU veteran in the lead role. Sean Connery's character of Professor Paul Armstrong, the father to Johanssen's character Kate Armstrong, in the 1995 film was the result of reworking the book's protagonist. The series will be going with the burnt-out reporter persona from the source material, except for gender-swapping Matt Cowart into Madison "Madi" Cowart. The story sees Cowart sent to cover a death row inmate only to find out he may be innocent, leading her on a mission to find the truth. Serving as the writer for the exciting adaptation is Chrissy Hall, whose previous credits include "I'm Not Okay with This."
While she has little experience in television, the accomplished actress does bring a lot to the table. In addition to the aforementioned two Academy Award nominations she received in the same year, Johansson also has 5 Golden Globe nominations, 3 SAG Award nominations, a Tony Award, and a BAFTA. She is also a major draw for audiences, and her exemplary efforts in movies over the years have made her one of the highest-grossing box office stars (via The Numbers). It's still too early to tell if the limited series will attain the kind of popularity that shows like "The Boys" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" have received, but with Scarlett Johansson in the driver's seat, there is no telling what could happen when "Just Cause" premieres.