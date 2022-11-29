Scarlett Johansson To Lead Amazon's Just Cause Series, Based On The Novel That Inspired Her Second Film

Ever since Scarlett Johansson appeared in the 1995 movie "Just Cause," she has become a powerhouse in cinema, with over a dozen Certified Fresh titles on her impressive resume (via Rotten Tomatoes). After years of dominating on the big screen, the Academy Award nominee is making her way to the small screen in another adaptation of the crime thriller she was featured in over a quarter of a century ago.

Johansson has lent her undeniable skill set to a wide range of films, and while some are better left forgotten, there are a number of titles that have really resonated well with audiences. That includes her turn as Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she appeared in seven films before starring in "Black Widow," the character's first solo movie. But her workload isn't all superhero motion pictures, as she has made her presence known in several intriguing science-fiction flicks like "Under the Skin," "Her," "Ghost in the Shell," and "The Island." And, of course, who could forget the talented actress's compelling heavy hitters like "Lost in Translation," "Marriage Story," and "Jojo Rabbit."

While Johansson has accomplished a lot on the big screen, she hasn't done a lot when it comes to TV. Her only credits include multiple appearances on "Saturday Night Live" and a voiceover part on the Adult Swim series "Robot Chicken" (via IMDb). But all of that is about to change.