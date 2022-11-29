Adam Sandler Pokes Fun At His Own Movie Career In Gotham Awards Speech

Although '90s classics like "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," and "The Wedding Singer" made Adam Sandler one of the most revered and beloved actors in all of comedy, it's no secret that the former SNL star has also starred in plenty of critically-panned disasters.

A few of the more notable duds in Sandler's career include his problematic Western "The Ridiculous 6" (which was reportedly so offensive that several Native American actors walked off the set during filming), the often maligned "Grown Ups" franchise, and the universally despised "Jack and Jill" — the latter of which actually swept The Razzies, an awards show for the worst movies of each year.

The maddening inconsistency in Sandler's career has become even more prominent as the actor has taken on dramatic roles in projects like "Uncut Gems" and "The Meyerowitz Stories," which have seen Sandler delivering some incredibly powerful performances. In fact, Sandler's recent speech at the Gotham Awards took a candid look at the numerous ups and downs of his career and did so in a way that is downright hilarious.