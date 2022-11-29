Casting Christina Ricci Gave The Wednesday Creators One Major Concern About The Finale

Most of the conversation surrounding "Wednesday" has revolved around Jenna Ortega's performance as its titular character, Wednesday Addams. It's not hard to see why, either. After spending several years steadily climbing up the ranks of Hollywood's up-and-coming stars, Ortega gets the kind of chance to shine in a lead role in "Wednesday" that many of her fans would argue she's long deserved. However, just because Ortega's turn as the fan-favorite "Addams Family" character has already become a magnet for new memes and online appreciation posts, that doesn't mean she's the only noteworthy cast member in "Wednesday."

The live-action Netflix series also stars none other than Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill, a teacher at Nevermore Academy, the gothic boarding school where Ortega's young rebel is sent in the "Wednesday" premiere. Ricci's presence in "Wednesday" is, of course, notable because she previously played Wednesday Addams in 1991's "The Addams Family" and 1993's "Addams Family Values." That means "Wednesday" gives "Addams Family" fans the chance to see Ricci and Ortega work together on-screen, both of whom have now achieved breakout success for their performances as Wednesday Addams.

That said, while Ricci's involvement in "Wednesday" was immediately received well by fans, it turns out that her presence also caused creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar a fair amount of stress leading up to the series' Netflix premiere.