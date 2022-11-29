James Gunn Doesn't Want You To Forget That Guardians Of The Galaxy's Original Groot Is Dead

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have racked up a veritable library of iconic and unforgettable moments to look back in the franchise's 14-year history, from the awesome to the hilarious to the tear-jerking. But one that's certainly up there among the most memorable MCU moments ever is the death of Groot at the end of "Guardians of the Galaxy." Encasing his fellow Guardians in an orb of thick branches and leaves, the arboreal giant sacrifices himself to shield the team when the ship they're on is about to crash-land into Xandar.

It's one of the most heartbreaking and emotionally resonant deaths in the entire MCU. In the context of the movie, the pang of it was — at the time — partly alleviated by the appearance of Baby Groot in the film's final moments, which some fans interpreted as a sort of rebirth of the Groot they already knew and loved.

Nowadays, however, we know that the character known as Groot in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" is, indeed, dead and that the current Groot, seen in projects like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and the newly-released "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," is actually an altogether new character. And, for those who have not yet caught on to that fact, James Gunn, who wrote and directed both "Guardians" films, will often be helpfully on hand to clear things up.