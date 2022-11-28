Harry Potter Star Helena Bonham Carter Comes To The Defense Of J. K. Rowling

While "Harry Potter" continues to be incredibly popular, the franchise has taken somewhat of a hit in the last couple of years after J. K. Rowling, the author of the book series, shared some divisive comments about feminism and trans issues on Twitter and on her website. For example, after an article used the term "people who menstruate" as an inclusive term, Rowling tweeted, "'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

After these comments, things continued to escalate for Rowling. Some former "Harry Potter" fans labeled Rowling as transphobic, and others even "canceled" her or the series itself. Still, others canceled the author but continued to enjoy the film series because so many other people besides Rowling were involved in creating it, some of whom, such as Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), have spoken out against Rowling's remarks and declared that trans women are women.

However, despite the number of people who have turned against "Harry Potter" after Rowling's comments, Helena Bonham Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange in the movies, recently came to the author's defense. In fact, Bonham Carter called the controversy over Rowling's remarks a "witch hunt."