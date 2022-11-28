The Pinocchio Scene That Took Guillermo Del Toro Nearly 4 Months To Complete

When one thinks of Pinocchio, a specific image of the character likely springs to mind: a brown hat, yellow shirt, red shorts, blue bow, and an ear-to-ear smile. 1940's "Pinocchio" from Disney has become the mainstream interpretation of author Carlo Collodi's little wooden boy who has dreams of becoming human. This was further hammered home thanks to the 2022 reinterpretation of the 1940 feature, which premiered on the Disney+ streaming service in early September. However, those adaptations are hardly the only Pinocchio tales out there, and new takes on Collodi's centuries-old creation aren't going to disappear any time soon.

The next reimagining of "The Adventures of Pinocchio" is set to arrive on Netflix in the form of "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" — a film Rotten Tomatoes critics seem to love. Directed by del Toro and Mark Gustafson, this film takes on a darker, less squeaky-clean approach than what most expect, and in doing so, it actually sticks closer to Collodi's original writings. The film centers on a more mischievous Pinocchio (Gregory Mann) than we're accustomed to seeing, and when it comes to his physical appearance, he's even more of a departure from Disney's rendering. In fact, he looks more like a wooden child than he does in most pieces of "Pinocchio" media.

To bring its unique aesthetic to life, "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" was created using stop-motion animation — a tedious method that eats up quite a lot of time. One shot alone took nearly four months for the team to put together.