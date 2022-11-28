What Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Are Saying About Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

"The Adventures of Pinocchio" by Carlo Collodi was published way back in 1883, and in the many years since it first went into print, it has been adapted on numerous occasions by countless creatives. The most notable attempt to bring Pinocchio to the movies came via Disney in 1940. Simply titled "Pinocchio," this family-friendly take on the story of the titular wooden boy who wants to become a flesh and blood human is regarded as a cinematic classic. However, the same cannot be said for its 2022 counterpart, which arrived on Disney+ to little fanfare.

Of course, Disney is far from the only studio to try its hand at bringing Pinocchio to the masses in a non-print medium. In fact, Netflix, along with directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, is about to take a crack at the age-old story for the 2022 holiday season. Titled "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," this adaptation goes against the grain when it comes to most mainstream Pinocchio-centric films. Not only is it told through the medium of stop-motion animation, but its take on Pinocchio (or anti-Pinocchio, as voiced by Gregory Mann) and his story are far less sanitized and innocent.

So, has the gamble of reinventing "Pinocchio" paid off for Netflix, del Toro, and Gustafson? Here's what critics on Rotten Tomatoes think about this take on such iconic source material.