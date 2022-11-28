Jenna Ortega Had More Than One Veteran Wednesday Addams Helping Her Prep

This article contains mild spoilers for "Wednesday."

Viewers of the "Addams Family" franchise have mixed feelings about the latest installment of the iconic and dour family's adventures (here focused on Wednesday), with some fans accusing Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) of coming off as a 'Mary Sue' due to the high number of skills she possesses. But it's hard to deny that the show fits fairly smoothly into the franchise at large, and even gives a number of nods to previous versions of the Addams clan's adventures.

The series truly pays homage to its origins in a number of ways through a scattering of small details, from the way it employs the sitcom's theme song to a reference to Wednesday and her brother Pugsley's tendency to play with sharp objects in the 1991 film duology. It's a series that's not ashamed of its roots or of gently tweaking where it began. And it turns out the connection between the various branches of the Addams clan lie even deeper than that. While inspired a lot by Christina Ricci, it seems that Jenna Ortega drew inspiration from another person who's played Wednesday besides Ricci (who portrays the enigmatic Marilyn Thornhill in the series) to help make her version of the character pop to life.