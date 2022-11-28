The Menu's Anya Taylor-Joy Was Afraid Ralph Fiennes Would Think She's A Brat After An Unscripted Line

From her breakout role in "The Witch" to her 2021 Golden Globe win for "The Queen's Gambit," Anya Taylor-Joy is a force to be reckoned with in the film industry. However, she's not immune to worrying about what other acclaimed actors — like "Harry Potter" star Ralph Fiennes — think of her creative choices.

Currently, Taylor-Joy can be seen on the big screen alongside Fiennes in the dangerously delicious flick "The Menu." Directed by Mark Mylod and written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, this new comedy/thriller follows Taylor-Joy's character Margot and her date Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) as they travel to a remote island with one purpose — to enjoy a lavish meal prepared by Chef Slowik (Fiennes).

However, things don't exactly go as expected. There's violence, secrets, and a menu unlike anything you'll see at the local restaurants in town. While Slowik and his alleged genius enamor Tyler and the other guests, Margot isn't so quick to jump on the bandwagon. This is clear in one particular scene when only condiments, sauces, and oil are brought out as a course.

Margot wants no part of this odd dish and has a rather tense, combative moment with Slowik when he comes to their table to see what the fuss is about. When Margot informs him, "There is no food," he responds, "Please eat. The menu only makes sense if you eat." Margot then insists, "Well, thank you for your concern, but I am perfectly capable of deciding when I eat and what."

As Slowik starts to walk away, Margot utters a simple phrase that was entirely improvised — and instantly regretted — by Taylor-Joy.