Don't Sleep On The Chance To Win This Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Blu-Ray Box Set
"Yellowstone" Season 5 is in full swing, and many loyal viewers have hopped online to get series-themed swag just in time for the holidays. But if you've looked into custom cowboy hats or John Dutton-themed jackets, you might have had the realization that the only people who can afford those things are, well, the Duttons. Don't worry; Looper and /Film have your back.
We're back at it with another giveaway, and we're thrilled to offer something surrounding the world of "Yellowstone." If you're shopping for a loved one or yourself, hit the pause button because we've got the perfect gift for that "Yellowstone" fan in your life. Why buy when you can win?
This Yellowstone Blu-ray box set can be yours
Looper and /Film are proud to offer the "Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection" Blu-ray box set to FIVE lucky winners. This special edition collection contains the first four seasons of "Yellowstone," "1883," and four Dutton Ranch coasters. The Blu-rays feature over 16 hours of bonus content that you won't see anywhere else. The package is valued at over $111 but can be yours for FREE!
Here's how to win: Follow Looper and /Film on Twitter, and re-tweet the latter's post about the giveaway (we've included the tweet below for your convenience). That's it! This giveaway is open to United States residents only and ends on November 30 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The Dutton Legacy collection is the perfect gift for that special "Yellowstone" fan in your life, so get clicking! Good luck.
🚨Giveaway Time! We are giving away 5 Limited Edition Blu-Ray copies of #Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection. RT this tweet + follow @slashfilm AND @looper for a chance to win! @ParamountMovies pic.twitter.com/CXiamNw4nr
— /Film (@slashfilm) November 28, 2022