The Impressive Lord Of The Rings' In-Camera Special Effects Blew Cate Blanchett's Mind

Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy is firmly entrenched as a legendary part of cinematic lore. The trio of films kicked off 21st-century Hollywood by shining a light on the hitherto hidden wonders of the fantasy world that had previously been reserved for book readers and superfans. The overwhelming popularity of the movies combined with their unheralded recognition by the Hollywood elite paved the way for "Game of Thrones," "The Witcher," "Wheel of Time," and countless other fantasy series to follow in their wake.

And that doesn't even take into account the incredible feat that simply went into making the Tolkien-based trilogy itself. From massive sets and uncounted extras to filming a three-part movie all at once, everything about Jackson's trifecta of films is larger than life — or smaller than life, depending on how you put it. The constant need to balance filming different-sized individuals in one scene after another — and the fact that the production team managed to pull it off so well — is nothing short of legendary.

It's a sentiment shared by more than audience and critics. The cast members themselves have spent the last 20 years endlessly praising the cinematic acrobatics that went into pulling off "The Lord of the Rings," especially in an era where CGI was largely untested and practical effects still played a primary role in the filming process. One of those cast members is Cate Blanchett, who played Galadriel in the films and recently highlighted the piece of cinematic wizardry that blew her mind when she saw it in action on set.