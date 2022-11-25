Sylvester Stallone Recommends Actors Shouldn't Do Their Own Stunts

Sylvester Stallone's interview with The Sunday Times is wide-ranging and far-reaching and covers a variety of the actor's regrets over the years, including his being an "absent father" to his kids as a result of his career as a Hollywood superstar. But one interesting aside came as Stallone spoke on what he sees as the current state of action cinema: the genre "changed radically when it became possible to Velcro your muscles on," said Stallone before directing the interviewer's attention to the scars from his neck fusion operation, shoulder surgery, and a total of five operations on his back.

"Don't do your own stunts, that's the moral of that," said Stallone. But his advice is probably intended in a tongue-in-cheek tone since he continued to bemoan the lack of real action in today's action movies. "But the special effects became more important than the person. Life is a matter of managing your a**-whipping," said Stallone. "That's why I've always been a fan of defeated fighters. The undefeated boxer? I'm not interested."

Stallone might have his opinion on modern-day action movies, but he's also honest about the long-term effects that doing real-world stunt work can have, especially when you reach your 70s. And of course, with a fourth "Expendables" film on the way, Stallone hasn't said goodbye to the action genre yet –- even if he probably isn't doing as many of his own stunts as he used to.