Edward Norton And Janelle Monae Talk Their Characters' Complicated Backstories In Glass Onion - Exclusive Interview

Edward, I know you've talked before about there being real-life inspirations for your character. When you're preparing to play Miles, how did you get in that tech billionaire, douchebag, for lack of a better term, mindset for the character?

Norton: Narcissism and self-regard are ... Honestly, you don't run into narcissism so often in Hollywood, but when you do, you remember it. No. I'm just ... Look, it's—

Monáe: You got a lot of material, source material.

Norton: There are a lot of people who feed into the blender in which we created Miles. From the get-go, we had little characteristics or anecdotes we'd heard about this or that person, and we were weaving them in. Rian said, and I agree, if you base it on one person, it would be boring. It's better to take the best of the worst qualities from about a dozen people and put them all into one, and that's how you end up with someone really memorable. He's the embodiment of a species of people. He's definitely not inspired by one person in particular.

Janelle, we see different sides of you during this film, and I imagine that was a challenge to do. How did you approach showing those different sides of Andi?

Monáe: It was so much fun. As big a task as it was, it was super fun. I had a wonderful time collaborating with Rian on the energies. What is the energy here? What's the energy here? I got an opportunity to play and show more sides of myself as an actor, [from] the comedic stuff to the deep emotional lifting and everything in between. As an actor, it's a dream to be able to show so many different sides of you. I'm always thankful to Rian for trusting me with a character like Andi, who's so mysterious [and] super layered, and [there's] so much to discover about her.

I know there's one scene where there's a portrait, Edward, of your character. Did you pose for that?

Norton: No. They surprised me with that one.

Do you now own it?

Norton: No.

Monáe: It's in his house now. Yes, it is.

Norton: What?

Monáe: It's in your house over your bed now.

Norton: I don't want to ... I was going to save this for Christmas, but it's in your production office.

Monáe: Stop.

Norton: It's in Wonderland right now.

Monáe: I would love ... Oh my god.

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now playing in theaters. It will be available on Netflix starting on December 23, 2022.

This interview has been edited for clarity.