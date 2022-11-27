Kevin Bacon's Appearance In The MCU Just Made An Old Party Game Much Easier

The game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, aka The Kevin Bacon Game — an old party competition where one person names an actor and the other person has to link that performer to Kevin Bacon in six steps or less — is a relic of the earliest days of the Internet. According to the EIDR blog, the whole game began with a 1994 interview with Premiere Magazine where Bacon said he had worked with almost everyone in the industry, or at least someone they had worked with. This sparked a message board thread that eventually resulted in a group of Albright College students inventing the now-famous game.

The game has taken on a life of its own at this point. The website The Oracle of Bacon can basically do the whole game for you, and it can usually do it in a lot less than six steps. It also gives out the Bacon number for each celebrity, which is the number of degrees that actor is from Kevin Bacon. That being said, according to The Toronto Star, you can just Google someone's name and the words "Bacon number" and Google will calculate the number for you. Collider even put together a list of the 11 movie casts to memorize to easily win the game. The "Footloose" actor even launched his non-profit, SixDegrees.org, in 2007, a website that uses the concept of Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon to match important charities to celebrity backers.

"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" stars Kevin Bacon as himself and, in doing so, the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe just dropped a Bacon number.